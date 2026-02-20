The Bulwark

"The Alabama Solution" May Change How You See Prisons (w/ Andrew Jarecki & Charlotte Kaufman)

Sonny Bunch
Feb 20, 2026
Sonny Bunch speaks with Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman to discuss their Oscar-nominated documentary, The Alabama Solution. Currently streaming on HBO, their documentary combines interviews, investigative journalism, and footage from within the prisons themselves obtained via contraband cellphones to reveal the horrible and dangerous living conditions of those serving time in the Alabama correctional system. It’s a documentary primed to shock the conscience, and I hope everyone out there watches it—even, perhaps especially, if you do not consider yourself a prison reform advocate.

Go to https://TheAlabamaSolution.com to learn more about the deaths inside Alabama’s prisons.

