Is This The Dumbest DC Conspiracy Yet?

Sam Stein, Andrew Egger, and Will Sommer
Mar 11, 2026
Sam Stein, Will Sommer, and Andrew Egger give their takes on the new right-wing conspiracy that claims John Thune is secretly controlled by Punchbowl News and that’s why he won’t eliminate the filibuster to pass the SAVE Act. The theory comes from a software engineer known online as “Data Republican,” who gained prominence during the DOGE era by posting false claims about uncover government waste. Her latest claim hinges on a series of confusing flowcharts that immediately collapses under even minimal scrutiny, but it’s still gaining traction in conservative circles, including Sen. Mike Lee.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

