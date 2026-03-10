Trump Says the War Is “Very Complete,” But Also Just “Beginning”

Sarah Longwell and Sam Stein give their takes on Donald Trump’s latest press conference on the war in Iran, where Trump seemed to declare victory while also suggesting the conflict is just beginning. Trump claimed the war was essentially “over” after the first two days, even as his own defense secretary says the mission is only getting started. They also break down a tense exchange with a reporter who challenged Trump on his claim that Iran bombed its own elementary school, prompting the president to suddenly say he “doesn’t know enough about it.”



