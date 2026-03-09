The Bulwark

Preview

Trump Threatens Congress in Typo-Ridden Truth Social Post

Tim Miller's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Tim Miller and Andrew Egger
Mar 09, 2026
Tim Miller and Andrew Egger take on Trump’s latest ultimatum to Congress: pass the SAVE Act or he won’t sign any other legislation. They explain what the bill does, why Trump is suddenly pressuring Republicans to blow up the filibuster, and how MAGA activist Scott Pressler ended up shaping the president’s message after a Fox & Friends appearance.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

