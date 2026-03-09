Trump Threatens Congress in Typo-Ridden Truth Social Post

Tim Miller and Andrew Egger take on Trump’s latest ultimatum to Congress: pass the SAVE Act or he won’t sign any other legislation. They explain what the bill does, why Trump is suddenly pressuring Republicans to blow up the filibuster, and how MAGA activist Scott Pressler ended up shaping the president’s message after a Fox & Friends appearance.



