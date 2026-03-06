The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Trump Says He’ll Choose Iran’s Next Leader (w/ Marc Polymeropoulos)

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Mar 06, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller talks with former CIA officer Marc Polymeropoulos about the rapidly escalating situation with Iran and the chaos surrounding the Trump administration’s strategy. Trump has floated the idea of choosing Iran’s next leader, while reports suggest the U.S. may be considering covert support for Kurdish groups that could amount to regime change. They also discuss the growing “brain drain” across national security agencies, including reports that FBI Director Kash Patel fired agents with Iran expertise just before the war with Iran.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture