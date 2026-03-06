Trump Says He’ll Choose Iran’s Next Leader (w/ Marc Polymeropoulos)

Tim Miller talks with former CIA officer Marc Polymeropoulos about the rapidly escalating situation with Iran and the chaos surrounding the Trump administration’s strategy. Trump has floated the idea of choosing Iran’s next leader, while reports suggest the U.S. may be considering covert support for Kurdish groups that could amount to regime change. They also discuss the growing “brain drain” across national security agencies, including reports that FBI Director Kash Patel fired agents with Iran expertise just before the war with Iran.



