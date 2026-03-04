The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Live Reaction: Hegseth Press Event, Iran War Updates | Command Post

Mar 04, 2026
Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.), Tom Nichols, and Ben Parker are LIVE to discuss the war with Iran—especially the bigger strategic question: what comes after the airstrikes. They react to Pete Hegseth’s press conference, and answer audience questions about escalation, the point of no return, and how the U.S. and Israel actually coordinate in wartime.

