Trump’s Own Fans Are Furious

Tim joined Katy Tur to talk about the backlash from the “podcast right” over a potential Iran conflict. If those newer, anti-war voters peel away—or simply stay home—it could reshape the politics around Trump’s base. They also discussed immigration, where Republicans are starting to get nervous about the real-world impact of mass deportation policies.



Watch Katy Tur Reports on MS NOW: https://www.ms.now/katy-tur-reports



Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.