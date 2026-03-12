The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Trump’s Own Fans Are Furious

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Mar 12, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim joined Katy Tur to talk about the backlash from the “podcast right” over a potential Iran conflict. If those newer, anti-war voters peel away—or simply stay home—it could reshape the politics around Trump’s base. They also discussed immigration, where Republicans are starting to get nervous about the real-world impact of mass deportation policies.

Watch Katy Tur Reports on MS NOW: https://www.ms.now/katy-tur-reports

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture