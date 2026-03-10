The Bulwark

Tim Miller: Pete Hegseth Looks Completely Out of His Depth

Tim Miller
Mar 10, 2026
Tim Miller joined Nicolle Wallace to discuss Donald Trump’s latest comments on the Iran war and the chaos surrounding his administration’s messaging. Plus: Lindsey Graham’s reported efforts to push Trump toward escalation and Tucker Carlson’s claim that Trump is being fed fake polling about the war’s popularity.

Watch Deadline: White House on MS NOW: https://www.ms.now/deadline-white-house

