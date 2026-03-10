Lindsey Graham Wants Trump to Attack Cuba and Lebanon Next

Sam Stein and Will Saletan give their takes on why Lindsey Graham is suddenly everywhere celebrating the escalation against Iran and why even some Republicans are alarmed by his rhetoric. As Graham cheers the bombing campaign and openly talks about taking on other regimes around the world, critics including Meghan McCain warn that his messaging is scaring voters and pushing the U.S. toward endless wars. Sam and Will trace Graham’s long obsession with regime change, how he’s learned to appeal to Donald Trump, and why this moment may represent the culmination of a decades-long foreign policy vision.



Listen to Will's 2023 series on Lindsey Graham here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJNKzTkCZE9sb384PfewA7Gur01abBrcS

