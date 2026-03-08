Montana’s GOP Leaders Suddenly Bailed (w/ Ryan Busse)

Lauren Egan is joined by Ryan Busse, a Democratic candidate for Congress in Montana’s 1st District, for his take on the stunning shakeup in Montana politics. Within days, Rep. Ryan Zinke announced he won’t seek reelection and Sen. Steve Daines revealed he’s retiring, throwing the state’s political landscape into turmoil. Busse talks about why he believes the race is now wide open and how Democrats can compete in a deeply red state. A former firearms industry executive who later broke with the industry, Busse also explains his unusual political journey and why he thinks economic issues will decide the next election.



