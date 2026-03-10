Is Trump Already Getting Tired of His Iran War?

Bill Kristol and Andrew Egger are going live to discuss whether Trump is already close to ending his Iran war, under pressure from both markets and bad polls.
Leave a comment
Read the latest Morning Shots newsletter:
Morning Shots
TACOs With a Side of War Porn
When we mentioned yesterday that Trump was blaming Iran for firing the Tomahawk missile that destroyed an Iranian girl’s school on February 28, we suggested he’d probably (or hopefully) have been briefed otherwise and was merely lying. Now we’re not so sure. Asked at his presser yesterday why he was the only member of own administration accusing Iran of…