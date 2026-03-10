The Bulwark

Preview

Is Trump Already Getting Tired of His Iran War?

Morning Chaser from Bulwark Takes
Andrew Egger's avatar
William Kristol's avatar
Andrew Egger and William Kristol
Mar 10, 2026
∙ Paid

Bill Kristol and Andrew Egger are going live to discuss whether Trump is already close to ending his Iran war, under pressure from both markets and bad polls.

Read the latest Morning Shots newsletter:

Morning Shots

TACOs With a Side of War Porn

William Kristol, Andrew Egger, and Mark Hertling
·
1:43 PM
TACOs With a Side of War Porn

When we mentioned yesterday that Trump was blaming Iran for firing the Tomahawk missile that destroyed an Iranian girl’s school on February 28, we suggested he’d probably (or hopefully) have been briefed otherwise and was merely lying. Now we’re not so sure. Asked at his presser yesterday why he was the only member of own administration accusing Iran of…

Read full story

