The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Joe Rogan Says Trump “Betrayed” His Base Over Iran War

Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Tim Miller and Sam Stein
Mar 11, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein and Tim Miller give their takes on Joe Rogan’s surprisingly blunt reaction to Donald Trump’s war with Iran. Rogan says many supporters feel “betrayed” after Trump campaigned on ending “stupid wars,” only to launch major strikes that have now killed U.S. troops and raised fears of wider conflict. Sam and Tim dig into Rogan’s political evolution and why this moment is so uncomfortable for the MAGA-friendly podcast world. After years of embracing Trump as the anti-war outsider, figures in the “podcast bro” ecosystem are now confronting the possibility that they misjudged him.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture