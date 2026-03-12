The Bulwark

GOP Senator Tells Americans to Accept Higher Gas Prices

Sam Stein's avatar
Catherine Rampell's avatar
Sam Stein and Catherine Rampell
Mar 12, 2026
Paid

Sam Stein and Catherine Rampell give their takes on the sudden shift in Republican messaging on gas prices after the war with Iran disrupted global oil markets. For years, Republicans blamed Joe Biden for high prices at the pump. Now, with prices rising again under Donald Trump, some GOP lawmakers are telling Americans they need to “make sacrifices” or even suggesting struggling families just need better financial literacy.

