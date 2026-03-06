The Bulwark

Oh God, ANOTHER Racist GOP Group Chat Leaked

Tim Miller and Will Sommer
Mar 06, 2026
Tim Miller and Will Sommer give their takes on why a stolen truck full of Tucker Carlson’s nicotine pouches has led to an escalating feud with Laura Loomer, another racist group chat scandal that has rocked young Republican and Candace Owens’ increasingly bizarre conspiracy series that now includes a theory involving youth travel basketball.

You MUST read Will's False Flag newsletters.

