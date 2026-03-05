Pam Bondi’s Revenge Tour Is a Total Bust

Tim Miller gives his take on The New York Times reporting that the Trump Justice Department’s failed to build a criminal case over President Biden's use of an “autopen." Biden and his aides are just the latest in a growing list of revenge investigations that have fizzled under Pam Bondi’s DOJ. From Biden to Obama to Mark Kelly and Jim Comey, the indictments never seem to materialize.



