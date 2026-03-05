The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Pam Bondi’s Revenge Tour Is a Total Bust

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Mar 05, 2026
Tim Miller gives his take on The New York Times reporting that the Trump Justice Department’s failed to build a criminal case over President Biden's use of an “autopen." Biden and his aides are just the latest in a growing list of revenge investigations that have fizzled under Pam Bondi’s DOJ. From Biden to Obama to Mark Kelly and Jim Comey, the indictments never seem to materialize.

This post is for paid subscribers

