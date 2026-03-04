The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Preview

GOP Senators Suddenly Discover Kristi Noem Is a Problem

Sam Stein's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Sam Stein, Jonathan V. Last, and Andrew Egger
Mar 04, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein, JVL and Andrew Egger give their takes on the chaotic and dramatic Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Republican senators sharply questioned Noem over her leadership at DHS, ICE's deadly actions in Minnesota, and her department’s $220 million ad campaign featuring Noem front and center. They also debate a bigger question: Is Noem being set up as the scapegoat? With DHS funding frozen and Republicans under pressure, are some in the GOP trying to sacrifice the secretary to avoid deeper reforms to ICE and immigration enforcement?

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

