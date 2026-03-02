Sam Stein and Will Sommer discuss MAGA’s growing anger over the war in Iran. Is this a temporary wobble, or the start of a deeper split between isolationists and hawks?
Trump Can’t Control His Own Base on Iran War
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Sam Stein and Will Sommer
Mar 02, 2026
Bulwark+ Takes
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn't slow down, and neither do we.
Appears in episode
