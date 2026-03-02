The Bulwark

We’re at War. Why Is Trump Silent?

Sarah Longwell and Tim Miller
Mar 02, 2026
Tim Miller and Sarah Longwell discuss the deafening silence from President Donald Trump and his administration after the U.S. strikes in Iran. As of Sunday evening, no one from the White House has laid out to the American public the case or any clear objectives for the major assault. Three U.S. service members have been killed with others severely wounded.

Note: Shortly after this taping, The New York Times published a report about a brief telephone interview the Times conducted with Trump Sunday in which he said the assault will go on for "four to five weeks" if needed and offered no clear vision for a transfer of power in Iran.

