What Happened to Anthropic Could Happen to Any AI Company (w/ Hayden Field)

Andrew Egger's avatar
Andrew Egger
Feb 28, 2026
∙ Paid

Hayden Field of The Verge joins Andrew Egger to discuss the Pentagon’s fight with Anthropic and what it means for the future of AI. After Anthropic drew red lines around autonomous weapons and domestic mass surveillance, the Department of Defense responded by labeling the company a “supply chain risk” -- a designation typically reserved for foreign adversaries.

Read more from Hayden Field in The Verge, "We don’t have to have unsupervised killer robots"

Read more from Andrew Egger's Morning Shots, "AI Death Machines. No Human Oversight. What Could Go Wrong?"

