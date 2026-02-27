Tim and Will Torture Sam With Candace Owens' Moronic Docuseries

Tim Miller, Will Sommer and Sam Stein give their takes on down two of the strangest—and most troubling developments in MAGA media right now. First: Nick Shirley promotes a gross "documentary" targeting Jewish people and why anti-Semitic tropes keep surfacing in so-called investigative content. Then the trio goes deep on the premiere of Candace Owens’s “Bride of Charlie” series about Erika Kirk. Owens attempts to build a murder conspiracy out of birth certificate discrepancies, Swedish Freemasons, Marine Corps symbolism, charter schools, bees, gambling great-grandmothers, and Jewish Studies departments. Does any of it amount to evidence? Or is this what happens when engagement becomes the only goal?



