Preview

Tim and Will Torture Sam With Candace Owens' Moronic Docuseries

Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Tim Miller, Sam Stein, and Will Sommer
Feb 27, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller, Will Sommer and Sam Stein give their takes on down two of the strangest—and most troubling developments in MAGA media right now. First: Nick Shirley promotes a gross "documentary" targeting Jewish people and why anti-Semitic tropes keep surfacing in so-called investigative content. Then the trio goes deep on the premiere of Candace Owens’s “Bride of Charlie” series about Erika Kirk. Owens attempts to build a murder conspiracy out of birth certificate discrepancies, Swedish Freemasons, Marine Corps symbolism, charter schools, bees, gambling great-grandmothers, and Jewish Studies departments. Does any of it amount to evidence? Or is this what happens when engagement becomes the only goal?

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

