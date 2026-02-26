Democrats Investigate DOJ Over Epstein Files Involving Trump (w/ Roger Sollenberger)

Tim Miller is joined by reporter Roger Sollenberger to discuss Sollenberger’s reporting on Epstein-related records connected to Donald Trump. Roger breaks down the documents from a survivor who allegedly accused Trump of abuse as a minor, the interviews conducted by the FBI, and claims that portions of the investigative files were held by DOJ. They also examine document logs, slideshow materials listing prominent names associated with the Epstein investigation, and allegations that transparency obligations required by law related to the Epstein files were not met.

Roger Sollenberger Substack

DOJ Deleted Record Revealing That Maxwell Holds Potential Blackmail Over Trump

DOJ Removed Record of Multiple FBI Interviews with Underage Trump Accuser, Epstein Data Shows

