The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

LIVE: State of the Union Coverage From the Bulwark (w/ Pete Buttigieg)

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
+3
Tim Miller, Sam Stein, Andrew Egger, and 4 others
Feb 25, 2026

Join Sam Stein, Tim Miller, Andrew Egger Joe Perticone, and more for real-time reaction and analysis as President Trump delivers his State of the Union address. One more thing: special guest Pete Buttigieg joins the panel after the address.

Get more from The Bulwark in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture