Join Sam Stein, Tim Miller, Andrew Egger Joe Perticone, and more for real-time reaction and analysis as President Trump delivers his State of the Union address. One more thing: special guest Pete Buttigieg joins the panel after the address.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
LIVE: State of the Union Coverage From the Bulwark (w/ Pete Buttigieg)
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Tim Miller, Sam Stein, Andrew Egger, and 4 others
Feb 25, 2026
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes