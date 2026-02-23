Did Taxpayers Just Fund Kash Patel’s Olympic Getaway?

Sam Stein and Will Sommer go live to discuss the Kash Patel Olympics controversy—from the FBI jet questions to that now-viral hockey locker room moment. Plus: the blowback from Tucker Carlson’s sit-down with Mike Huckabee, and a James Fishback update after Byron Donalds labeled him a fake groyper.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.