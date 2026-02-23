The Bulwark

Preview

Did Taxpayers Just Fund Kash Patel’s Olympic Getaway?

From MAGA Mondays with Will and Sam
Sam Stein's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Sam Stein and Will Sommer
Feb 23, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein and Will Sommer go live to discuss the Kash Patel Olympics controversy—from the FBI jet questions to that now-viral hockey locker room moment. Plus: the blowback from Tucker Carlson’s sit-down with Mike Huckabee, and a James Fishback update after Byron Donalds labeled him a fake groyper.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

