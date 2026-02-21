Are Americans Getting a Refund from the Illegal Tariffs?

Catherine Rampell is joined by Obama’s former U.S. Trade Representative Mike Froman for his take on Friday’s landmark Supreme Court ruling that struck down Trump's emergency tariffs. They explore the implications of the court’s decision on executive power, the future of U.S. trade policy under Trump, and what it means for American consumers.



