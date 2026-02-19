RFK Jr. Drinks Whole Milk in a Hot Tub With Kid Rock

Sam Stein, Will Sommer and Jonathan Cohn give their takes on RFK Jr.’s bizarre HHS video featuring Kid Rock, whole milk in a hot tub, push-ups in jeans, cold plunges, pickleball, and the increasingly strange aesthetics of the MAHA movement. Why is the Department of Health and Human Services posting this? And who exactly is this messaging for: MAHA moms, the manosphere, or the online right? But beyond the absurd video, the trio digs into the serious policy story underneath. While RFK Jr. leans into culture-war health branding, the Trump administration is making technical but meaningful changes to the Affordable Care Act, loosening coverage requirements, and cutting federal health spending, including major reductions to Medicaid.



