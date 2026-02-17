The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Colbert Calls Out FCC and His Own Network Over Talarico Censorship

A Morning Chaser
Andrew Egger's avatar
William Kristol's avatar
Andrew Egger and William Kristol
Feb 17, 2026

Bill and Andrew talk about their latest edition of Morning Shots.

Leave a comment

American Principles in the Age of MAGA Nihilism

American Principles in the Age of MAGA Nihilism

William Kristol, Andrew Egger, and Jim Swift
·
2:26 PM
Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture