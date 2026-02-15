Sarah Matthews Has One Very Specific Dating Dealbreaker

On Valentine’s Day, Sarah Longwell joins Rachel Janfaza and Sarah Matthews to talk about the political dating divide shaping Gen Z. Why are so many women refusing to date Trump supporters? Are conservative men facing a numbers problem? And how did the Dobbs decision, social media, and financial anxiety turn romance into a culture war?

