Preview

Sarah Matthews Has One Very Specific Dating Dealbreaker

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Rachel Janfaza's avatar
Sarah Matthews's avatar
Sarah Longwell, Rachel Janfaza, and Sarah Matthews
Feb 15, 2026
∙ Paid

On Valentine’s Day, Sarah Longwell joins Rachel Janfaza and Sarah Matthews to talk about the political dating divide shaping Gen Z. Why are so many women refusing to date Trump supporters? Are conservative men facing a numbers problem? And how did the Dobbs decision, social media, and financial anxiety turn romance into a culture war?

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

