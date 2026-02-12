The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Sen. Kelly: Trump Wants Me in Jail for Telling the Truth

Sam Stein's avatar
Sam Stein
Feb 12, 2026
∙ Paid

Sen. Mark Kelly joins Sam Stein to explain just how close the country came to a constitutional crisis. He discusses the grand jury’s rejection, the chilling effect on retired service members, and why he believes this fight is far from over—including what Mike Johnson and Republican leaders are (and aren’t) doing about it.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture