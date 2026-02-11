The Bulwark

Preview

A Jury Said No. Mike Johnson Said “Probably.”

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Jonathan V. Last and Andrew Egger
Feb 11, 2026
∙ Paid

The DOJ tried to criminally indict six lawmakers for reminding service members to obey the Constitution, and a grand jury refused to go along. But even after the charges failed, Speaker Mike Johnson suggested they “probably” should have been indicted. JVL and Andrew Egger discuss what the failed prosecution says about Trump’s Justice Department, the resilience of juries, and the growing willingness of Republican leadership to flirt with red lines that once seemed unthinkable.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

