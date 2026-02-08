The Bulwark

A Conservative Finally Says It: Trump Is Incredibly Corrupt

Tim Miller
Feb 08, 2026
Tim Miller takes on a stunning National Review series that details the scale of Trump’s crypto corruption—dwarfing anything ever alleged about Biden—and explains how Trump’s crypto business operated as a pay-to-play system for foreign money, why Republican oversight collapsed, and why it matters that conservatives are finally starting to say it out loud.

