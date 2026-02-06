The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Trump Posts Racist Video Depicting Obamas as Apes

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Sam Stein's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein, Andrew Egger, and Tim Miller
Feb 06, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein, Tim Miller, and Andrew Egger react to Trump's racist video last night depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes. As the White House defends the post, Republicans like Sen. Tim Scott are "praying it was fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House" and calling for it be removed.

Get more from The Bulwark in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture