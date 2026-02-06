Sam Stein, Tim Miller, and Andrew Egger react to Trump's racist video last night depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes. As the White House defends the post, Republicans like Sen. Tim Scott are "praying it was fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House" and calling for it be removed.
Trump Posts Racist Video Depicting Obamas as Apes
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Sam Stein, Andrew Egger, and Tim Miller
Feb 06, 2026
∙ Paid
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn't slow down, and neither do we.
