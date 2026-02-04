The Bulwark

Democrats Finally Found Winning Turf on Immigration

Tim Miller's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Tim Miller and Andrew Egger
Feb 04, 2026
Tim Miller and Andrew Egger give their takes on why Democrats may actually be winning the fight over DHS and ICE funding, even as critics on both the left and right accuse Democratic leadership of weakness. With a partial government shutdown looming, Democrats managed to fund the rest of the government while isolating DHS, forcing Republicans to defend some of ICE’s most unpopular and constitutionally questionable practices.

