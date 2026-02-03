The Bulwark

Is Trump Going to Demolish the Kennedy Center?

Jonathan V. Last and Sonny Bunch
Feb 03, 2026
JVL and Sonny Bunch give their takes on Trump’s sudden decision to shut down the Kennedy Center for two years after politicizing it, slapping his name on it, and driving ticket sales to historic lows. They break down how an iconic, nonpartisan arts institution ended up with pandemic-level attendance, why artists and audiences fled, and how a pathetic vanity project backfired spectacularly.

