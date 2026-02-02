Todd Blanche Broke His Promise to the Senate

Will Saletan takes on Todd Blanche’s Sunday show appearances, where Trump’s former lawyer—now running the Justice Department—defends mass deportations, self-issued warrants, foreign money flowing to Trump, and openly political prosecutions, despite promising the Senate none of this would happen.



Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.