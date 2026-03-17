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Top Trump Aide Quits Over Iran War | Morning Chaser

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
William Kristol's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
William Kristol and Andrew Egger
Mar 17, 2026
∙ Paid

Andrew and Bill are going live to discuss Joe Kent's resignation over the war in Iran and other news of the day.

This post is for paid subscribers

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