Meet the Racist MAGA Influencer Selling Politics and OnlyFans
Savanna Cannon has become one of the fastest-rising viral personalities in right-wing media, but is politics really what she’s selling?
Savanna Cannon has become one of the fastest-rising viral personalities in right-wing media, but is politics really what she's selling? Will Sommer joins Brendan Hartnett to break down how Cannon's provocative MAGA videos have ignited a civil war on the right, with conservative influencers arguing over sex appeal, authenticity, and the growing influence of OnlyFans in the MAGA ecosystem. They explore how creators are using political content to build massive audiences, why conservative media can't seem to look away, and what Cannon's success reveals about the incentives driving online right-wing culture.
Read more from Will's work: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/right-wing-media-and-onlyfans-are-symbiotic-relationship
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