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Bulwark Takes
MAGA Mondays: Trump Goes on a Bizarre, Manic Posting Spree
A recording from The Bulwark’s live video
Will Sommer and Sam Stein went live to cover Laura Loomer's recent trip to Ukraine, the giant conspiracy theory on Joe Rogan, Kash Patel using the FBI to hype himself up, Liz Truss partnering up with Matt Schlapp, and Trump posting gross and disgusting slop all weekend long.
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