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Bulwark Takes
Command Post: Pentagon Hides Number of Troops Killed In Iran War
A recording from The Bulwark’s live video
Join Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.) and Ben Parker as they cover the Pentagon lowering the count of US service members killed in the Iran War.
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