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Bulwark Takes

Command Post: Pentagon Hides Number of Troops Killed In Iran War

A recording from The Bulwark’s live video

Benjamin Parker's avatar
Mark Hertling's avatar
Benjamin Parker and Mark Hertling
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Join Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.) and Ben Parker as they cover the Pentagon lowering the count of US service members killed in the Iran War.

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