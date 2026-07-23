We Asked GOP Lawmakers About Their Own Nominee. Watch Them Bolt.

Sam Stein and Will Sommer break down the double standard at the heart of the GOP right now: Democrats forced Graham Platner off the ballot over disturbing allegations, while Republicans stand by candidates and members with far more documented records. Texas gun-YouTuber Brandon Herrera made disgusting comments about women and children. Arizona's Mark Lamb is facing sexual misconduct allegations. Sitting Congressmen Cory Mills and Max Miller continue to face domestic abuse allegations. So what does Mike Johnson say when he's asked directly about it? He dodges.



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