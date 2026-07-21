Join Sam Stein and HuffPost's Arthur Delaney as they cover the brewing dissatisfaction with Trump's nominee for Attorney General, Todd Blanche.
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BREAKING: GOP Senators May Turn on Trump’s Attorney General Pick
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Jul 21, 2026
∙ Paid
Join Sam Stein and HuffPost's Arthur Delaney as they cover the brewing dissatisfaction with Trump's nominee for Attorney General, Todd Blanche.
Bulwark Takes
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Bulwark Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
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