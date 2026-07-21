The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
FAQ
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

BREAKING: GOP Senators May Turn on Trump’s Attorney General Pick

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Sam Stein's avatar
Sam Stein
Jul 21, 2026
∙ Paid

Join Sam Stein and HuffPost's Arthur Delaney as they cover the brewing dissatisfaction with Trump's nominee for Attorney General, Todd Blanche.

Leave a comment

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture