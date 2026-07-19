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Liz Oyer Testified Against Blanche. Republicans Changed the Subject. | Bulwark on Sunday

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
William Kristol's avatar
Liz Oyer's avatar
William Kristol and Liz Oyer
Jul 19, 2026
∙ Paid

Join Bill Kristol and former DOJ pardon attorney Liz Oyer as they discuss Oyer's testimony at Todd Blanche's confirmation hearing.

Read Liz's Substack, Lawyer Oyer: https://www.lawyeroyer.com/

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