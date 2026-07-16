The Trio: The “Reporter” Covering Mitch McConnell’s Hospital Stay Has a CRAZY Backstory

Buckle up. It’s the last Trio video of July—and it’s a big one. The guys start by reacting to Joe Rogan’s interview of JD Vance, in which the Vice President trafficked in Epstein conspiracy theories. Vance also reflected on more important matters, like who’s cooler: Republicans or Democrats? His expertise on coolness could only come from years of experience getting stuffed into lockers and getting swirlies from bullies. Then, they go deep on New Orleans rapper Boosie’s attempt to get a pardon from the administration with help from an infamous duo of GOP operatives. Plus, an update on Kash Patel’s girlfriend. And the woman who couldn’t walk forward after receiving the flu shot—where is she now?

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