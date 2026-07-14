Some Democrats Want Ben Wikler to Run the DNC. Watch His Answer.

Sam Stein speaks with Ben Wikler, former chair of the Wisconsin Democratic Party, about why Trump is not the main character for many voters, how groceries, gas prices, roads, and local relationships shape elections, and his plan for rebuilding Democratic power from the ground up.



Buy Ben's book, "This Is The Plan: How to End America's Meltdown and Save Democracy" - https://www.amazon.com/This-Plan-Americas-Meltdown-Democracy/dp/1324131438



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