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Trump’s Insane Strait of Hormuz Shakedown Lasted One Day

Sam Stein's avatar
Will Saletan's avatar
Sam Stein and Will Saletan
Jul 14, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein and Will Saletan take on Trump's rare triple L: his 20% Strait of Hormuz toll dies within 24 hours, E. Jean Carroll finally collects $5.62 million after his lawyers claimed presidential immunity, and ICE halts vehicle stops after multiple fatal shootings.

E. Jean Carroll receives $5.62 million sex abuse, defamation payment from Trump after yearslong wait

Trump cites presidential immunity to try to toss out $83M judgment he owes to E. Jean Carroll

ICE Ordered to Cease Most Vehicle Stops After 2 Killings in a Week

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