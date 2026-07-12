The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
FAQ
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Nobody Asked. Trump Brought Up His 3 Cognitive Tests Anyway

Sam Stein's avatar
Sam Stein
Jul 12, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein takes on Trump's escalating war on the press: subpoenas targeting NYT reporters over Air Force One security reporting, a rambling 450-word attack on Maggie Haberman, and the irony of Trump attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner just weeks later—while Mark Zuckerberg stays conspicuously silent.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture