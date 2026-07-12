Nobody Asked. Trump Brought Up His 3 Cognitive Tests Anyway

Sam Stein takes on Trump's escalating war on the press: subpoenas targeting NYT reporters over Air Force One security reporting, a rambling 450-word attack on Maggie Haberman, and the irony of Trump attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner just weeks later—while Mark Zuckerberg stays conspicuously silent.

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