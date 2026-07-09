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JD Vance Sucks. So How Did He Get This Far?

Sam Stein's avatar
Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein and Tim Miller
Jul 09, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein and Tim Miller take on JD Vance's rough day in Wisconsin: playing Fraud Czar while his Iran deal implodes, and telling a cookie story that accidentally describes Trump. Plus: Patrick Dempsey passes on a Maine Senate run, and Riley Gaines isn't sure Helen Keller existed. (Will Sommer will be back soon. Pray for his wifi.)

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