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BREAKING: Confused Trump Stumbles Through Bizarre NATO Event | Command Post

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Benjamin Parker's avatar
Mark Hertling's avatar
Benjamin Parker and Mark Hertling
Jul 08, 2026
∙ Paid

Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.) and Ben Parker went live to cover Trump’s press conference at the NATO Summit where called Iran “scum,” said negotiations were over, warned of “a big attack” on Iran, and said a U.S. aircraft carrier was struck by “the Islamic Republic of Japan.” Plus, Mark and Ben break down Trump’s comments to Ukrainian President Zelensky about the war in Ukraine.

Read more from Mark on NATO spending: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/the-nato-defense-spending-canard-trump-5-percent-europe-turkey-alliance-russia-ukraine

Read more from Mark on the NATO Summit: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/withdrawing-troops-from-europe-is-policy-search-problem-hegseth-nato-trump

Read more from Mark on Air Force Major Watson: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/when-conscience-conflicts-with-commission-military-uniformed-protest-trump-major-jason-watson

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