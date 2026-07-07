Trump Thinks He Belongs on Mount Rushmore

Donald Trump spent America's 250th birthday celebrating one person: himself.



Will Saletan breaks down Trump's July 4th speeches, his bizarre Mount Rushmore post, his obsession with foreign leaders praising him, and why Trump's version of patriotism always revolves around Donald Trump. From claiming America was "dead" before his return to joking about a third term, Trump reveals a vision of the country where loyalty to him matters more than loyalty to the Constitution.

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