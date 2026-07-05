Trump Forces Fans to Wait 4 Hours in Storm for His Ego Trip

Trump's massive America 250 celebration was supposed to be a patriotic showcase, but it quickly descended into chaos. Sam Stein and Bill Kristol give their takes on the biggest failures of the day, from Patriot Front's march through Washington, D.C. and Republicans' attempts to blame the left, to Doug Burgum's refusal to clearly condemn neo-Nazis, hours-long security delays, thunderstorms, and a celebration that seemed designed more to glorify Donald Trump than the country itself.

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