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Bulwark Takes
BREAKING: Tump Wants To Meet Kim Jong Un
A recording from The Bulwark’s live video
Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.) and Ben Parker went live to cover Trump’s newest push to meet North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and Trump contradicting Jared Kushner on Iran. Plus they walk through what a typical Deputies Committee would look like in the NSC.
The Good Fight Tour: https://www.thebulwark.com/events
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